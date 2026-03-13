Congress MLAs protest LPG shortage outside Gujarat Assembly with cylinders, firewood

AHMEDABAD: MLAs from the Indian National Congress staged a protest outside the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar on Friday, accusing the government of failing to ensure a stable LPG supply as a shortage begins affecting households, restaurants and small businesses across Gujarat.

Carrying LPG cylinders, firewood and cow dung cakes, Congress legislators held a symbolic demonstration to highlight what they described as a growing fuel crisis linked to disruptions in global gas supply amid tensions in the Middle East.

Senior Congress MLA Amit Chavda led the protest by entering the Assembly complex with a gas cylinder on his shoulder, while MLA Tushar Chaudhary carried a bundle of firewood on his head, signalling that people could be pushed back to traditional fuels if the shortage continues.

The protesters also displayed posters questioning the government’s handling of the supply situation and demanding immediate steps to stabilise LPG availability.

Outside the Assembly gates, Congress leaders further intensified the protest by displaying firewood stacks and cow dung cakes along with LPG cylinders to emphasise their claim that households may soon be forced to rely on alternative cooking fuels if the crisis deepens.

The opposition party said the shortage has already started affecting restaurants in several cities, with some shutting down kitchens and others operating under severe constraints. They also alleged that households are facing long queues at gas distributors.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Amit Chavda delivered a sharp attack on the government’s handling of the situation.

“Across Gujarat, people are standing in long queues just to get a gas cylinder. Housewives are forced to wander from one distributor to another, desperately trying to arrange cooking fuel. This is not merely a supply issue, it is a clear reflection of the complete failure of the government’s policies,” Chavda said.

“At a time when inflation is already crushing the common citizen, the shortage of gas has added another layer of hardship. Families are struggling to run their kitchens and industries are beginning to feel the strain. The government cannot remain a silent spectator while the situation deteriorates.”