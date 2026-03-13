CPI(M) writes to PM Modi seeking action on LPG black marketing amid war-triggered supply concerns

NEW DELHI: Referring to the LPG crisis amid the ongoing war between the United States (US)-Israel and Iran, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to ensure strict action against black marketers, regulation and control of edible oil prices, and uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders to student hostels.

In the letter, the CPM’s general secretary, MA Baby, also demanded adequate compensation for gig workers dependent on food deliveries who have lost their jobs in view of the situation, and protection of the interests of small restaurant owners.

He further urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the government’s recent foreign policy positions and firmly condemn the US-Israel war on Iran.

“I would like to remind you that when Iraq was attacked by the US in 2003, the Parliament of India unanimously passed a resolution deploring the attack on a sovereign country. It is worth recalling that the Prime Minister of India at that time was Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was leading the then BJP-led NDA government. We urge you to move a similar resolution in the Parliament, which is currently in session, condemning the US-Israel aggression on Iran,” Baby stated.

The US-Israel aggression on Iran has destabilised energy supply chains and, despite claims made by the government, reports indicate that people are suffering severely, he further criticised the Centre.

The Left party leader also said the hike in the prices of subsidised and non-subsidised cooking gas cylinders had added to the already heavy burden on people struggling with inflation.

“While people are forced to register for refills and wait in long queues, black-marketeers are having a field day. Gas cylinders meant for domestic consumption are being sold in the black market at rates ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000. The government should immediately take measures to curb black marketing and ensure the availability of gas cylinders to all genuinely needy individuals,” his letter read.

Highlighting the plight of students due to the scarcity of cooking gas, he said many student hostels had reduced their food menus, with students being served either dal or sabji (vegetables) instead of proper meals.

“In some places, hostels have even been shut down and students have been asked to return to their homes. These developments have an adverse impact on the health and education of students, particularly school students. The government should immediately take steps to ensure the uninterrupted supply of gas cylinders to student hostels so that students’ academic activities are not adversely affected,” Baby wrote.

The government should immediately call upon the US and Israel to end the war, and necessary steps should be taken to ensure the uninterrupted supply of energy resources, he said.