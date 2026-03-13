Economic Stabilisation Fund to help govt respond to global challenges: Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Rs 1 lakh crore Economic Stabilisation Fund will give fiscal headroom to allow India to respond to global headwinds.

Replying to the debate on the second batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha, she said the fund will act as a buffer to absorb shocks arising due to unforeseen global challenges like the current one in West Asia.

"The Rs 1 lakh crore Economic Stabilisation Fund will give fiscal headroom to allow India to respond to global headwinds," she said.

Through the second batch of supplementary demands, the government sought Lok Sabha approval for spending a gross Rs 2.81 lakh crore extra in the current fiscal year. With additional receipts of Rs 80,000 crore budgeted for the current fiscal year, the net additional cash spending will be Rs 2.01 lakh crore.