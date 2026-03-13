Haldwani forest division to deploy AI-powered smart sirens to reduce human-wildlife conflict

DEHRADUN: In a major move to mitigate human-wildlife conflict and protect forest-fringe communities, the Haldwani Forest Division is set to deploy AI-powered, solar-enabled wildlife detection systems. This initiative aims to safeguard villages bordering the ecologically sensitive Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary.
Frequent sightings of elephants and other wild animals near these settlements have long posed a threat to both residents and wildlife. To address this, the forest department is introducing an Early Warning System designed to provide real-time alerts.
“Under this initiative, the smart solar AI cameras, whose installation begins on 20 March, will feature advanced technological capabilities,” said Kundan Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Haldwani. “These systems are specifically designed to identify large wildlife species, including elephants, leopards, and tigers.”
The new infrastructure goes beyond simple monitoring. According to forest officials, the cameras operate round the clock, using high-end sensors to track animal movement. When the AI detects a potential threat, it triggers an automatic siren system.
“This will provide an immediate warning to nearby villagers and help deter wildlife from entering human settlements,” DFO Kumar explained.
Importantly, the system reduces reliance on stable internet connectivity. As the cameras process data locally, alerts, sent via a mobile application or WhatsApp, are delivered rapidly, allowing the divisional control room and field staff to respond promptly.
This initiative represents a significant shift in the state’s approach to managing human-wildlife interactions. By leveraging local AI processing, the department aims to create a safety net that protects villagers while minimising the need for reactive, and potentially hazardous, interventions.
“The Forest Department seeks to promote peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife through the use of modern technology,” the DFO added.
In this initial phase, installations will focus on the most sensitive villages surrounding the Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary. If successful, the project could serve as a model for conflict mitigation strategies across other vulnerable forest divisions in Uttarakhand.