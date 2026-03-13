Haldwani forest division to deploy AI-powered smart sirens to reduce human-wildlife conflict

DEHRADUN: In a major move to mitigate human-wildlife conflict and protect forest-fringe communities, the Haldwani Forest Division is set to deploy AI-powered, solar-enabled wildlife detection systems. This initiative aims to safeguard villages bordering the ecologically sensitive Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary.

Frequent sightings of elephants and other wild animals near these settlements have long posed a threat to both residents and wildlife. To address this, the forest department is introducing an Early Warning System designed to provide real-time alerts.

“Under this initiative, the smart solar AI cameras, whose installation begins on 20 March, will feature advanced technological capabilities,” said Kundan Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Haldwani. “These systems are specifically designed to identify large wildlife species, including elephants, leopards, and tigers.”

The new infrastructure goes beyond simple monitoring. According to forest officials, the cameras operate round the clock, using high-end sensors to track animal movement. When the AI detects a potential threat, it triggers an automatic siren system.