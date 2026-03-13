IPL-linked team signs Pak’s Abrar in Hundred

CHENNAI: Just after noon on Thursday at Piccadilly Lights in London, there was a landmark moment in the world of franchise cricket. An Indian Premier League (IPL) linked team signed a Pakistan player at auction in the Hundred. Sunrisers Leeds, who also own the Hyderabad side, raised the paddle for Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed to spark a bidding war.

In the end, Sun TV, the Indian media giant, ended up buying the mystery spinner for over $250,000. It’s the first time a side with direct links to the IPL has bought a Pakistan player in the league’s history. Three other sides in the Hundred have investors who have stakes in the IPL.

It’s significant because a few weeks ago, a report did the rounds saying IPL-linked teams were planning on not signing any Pakistan players. It prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to remind all the teams of consequences if there was discrimination based on nationality.