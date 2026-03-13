MHA instructs Bengal govt to release Darjeeling DM, Siliguri CP over protocol breach during President's visit

KOLKATA: The ongoing confrontation between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the alleged breach of protocol during Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to Darjeeling district escalated after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs decided to bring two senior officials to Delhi on central deputation.

The ministry has asked the West Bengal government to release Manish Mishra, the district magistrate of Darjeeling, and C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police of Siliguri.

The West Bengal government issued a notification on March 12 removing Mishra from the post of district magistrate and transferring him to the Home and Hill Affairs Department. He has been released for the central government assignment on deputation. However, the state government has not yet taken any decision regarding Sudhakar.

Some senior officials in the state home department believe Mishra’s removal may be linked to the Home Ministry’s move to bring both Mishra and Sudhakar on central deputation.

The Home Ministry has taken the issue of the alleged security lapse and breach of protocol during President Murmu’s visit to Siliguri seriously, which led to the decision to take such a step.