Noida International Airport, Akasa Air partner to set up MRO facility

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh's Noida International Airport (NIA) and airline Akasa Air have entered into a strategic partnership to set up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the airport, which is slated to launch shortly.

NIA is located in the Jewar district and is 75 km from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment towards strengthening India’s aviation infrastructure and positioning NIA as one of the country’s leading MRO hubs. Under the agreement, Akasa Air will operate a state of the art MRO facility within the airport premises, offering advanced MRO services at NIA, supporting a broad spectrum of aircraft maintenance activities and ensuring high standards of operational efficiency and safety,” said an official release from the airport.

The MRO facility will enhance operational efficiency, generate local employment opportunities and foster skill development in the region, it said.

“This partnership marks a major step in shaping an integrated aviation ecosystem that supports long term industry growth and contributes to the regional economy,” NIA said.

This collaboration marks an important step towards strengthening India’s self reliance in aviation maintenance services while advancing innovation and operational excellence across the sector, it added.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, NIA said, “Akasa Air’s decision to establish its first MRO facility in India at NIA is a strong endorsement of our vision to build a world class aviation hub for India.

This partnership will not only enhance India’s MRO capabilities but also create opportunities for skill development and employment in the region.”

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air, said, “Our partnership with Noida International Airport reflects how we think about building Akasa for the long term. As India’s aviation market continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, developing strong domestic MRO capabilities will be critical for airlines to operate efficiently and reliably at scale,” he said.