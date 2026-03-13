Patna Diary | Nitish saga to continue in Upper House now

Contrary to common perception, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has maintained his momentum as head of the government. He filed nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and is expected to take an oath as its member likely on April 10. At present, he is touring various districts of the Kosi-Seemanchal region. He is listing out achievements made by his government in the last two decades and also not forgetting to target his ‘bete noire’ Lalu Prasad, for allegedly indulging in corruption and promoting dynasty politics. Recently, his son, Nishant Kumar, also joined JD (U) and is tipped to be made deputy CM in the new government.

Retired Army officer named new governor

Syed Ata Hasnain, a retired Indian Army officer, has been appointed as the new Governor of Bihar. He replaced Arif Mohammad Khan, who served for one year and two months. Hasnain arrived in Patna ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for March 14. The Chief Justice of the Patna High Court will administer his oath of office. Before being appointed as the governor, Hasnain had worked in the Indian Army for nearly four decades. His appointment has triggered a political debate, as the centre wants to set up an army base in the Seemanchal region, and plans are underway to drive out illegal infiltrators from the region.