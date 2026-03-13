PM Modi to address Brigade rally in Kolkata amid LPG shortage, political tensions

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon and launch a host of Central government projects related to road infrastructure, railways, ports and shipping in poll-bound West Bengal, which is reeling under an acute shortage of cooking gas in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

The rally will mark the last leg of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra, started by leaders of the state saffron camp who travelled across several pockets of Bengal.

While speaking to reporters today, Samik Bhattacharya, Bengal BJP president, said the Parivartan Yatra represented a campaign for change, justice and development in the state.

Welcoming the programme, around 10 lakh people have directly or indirectly participated in the Parivartan Yatra, which has touched 237 Assembly constituencies, including remote areas such as Cooch Behar district, since the first week of March.

The Prime Minister is expected to kickstart the BJP’s election campaign from the Brigade Parade Ground meeting to counter the ruling All India Trinamool Congress in the state.

The party has accused his government at the Centre of causing the plight of nearly 60 lakh voters belonging to the “under adjudication” category who are anxiously awaiting clearance from judicial officers for voting rights.

Thousands of people are also lining up at LPG distribution points as they cannot book cooking gas cylinders through the online system because of a severe supply crisis allegedly triggered after the conflict.