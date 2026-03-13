PM Modi to address Brigade rally in Kolkata amid LPG shortage, political tensions

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon and launch a host of Central government projects related to road infrastructure, railways, ports and shipping in poll-bound West Bengal, which is reeling under an acute shortage of cooking gas in the wake of the West Asia conflict.
The rally will mark the last leg of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra, started by leaders of the state saffron camp who travelled across several pockets of Bengal.
While speaking to reporters today, Samik Bhattacharya, Bengal BJP president, said the Parivartan Yatra represented a campaign for change, justice and development in the state.
Welcoming the programme, around 10 lakh people have directly or indirectly participated in the Parivartan Yatra, which has touched 237 Assembly constituencies, including remote areas such as Cooch Behar district, since the first week of March.
The Prime Minister is expected to kickstart the BJP’s election campaign from the Brigade Parade Ground meeting to counter the ruling All India Trinamool Congress in the state.
The party has accused his government at the Centre of causing the plight of nearly 60 lakh voters belonging to the “under adjudication” category who are anxiously awaiting clearance from judicial officers for voting rights.
Thousands of people are also lining up at LPG distribution points as they cannot book cooking gas cylinders through the online system because of a severe supply crisis allegedly triggered after the conflict.
Escalating its attack on the Central government over the LPG and CNG issue, Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused it of not ensuring adequate reserves of cooking gas and petroleum products before imposing restrictions.
“The situation worsens, aggravating the plight of thousands of people, hoteliers, restaurant owners and others because of ‘lack of planning’ by the Centre,” she alleged.
Against the backdrop of the LPG cylinder crisis and the deletion of around 64 lakh voters from the electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, Modi’s address in Kolkata is politically significant for BJP leaders and workers.
BJP activists are also expected to reach the city by train. “If people start walking from Sealdah station and Howrah station to the meeting venue, we will regulate the traffic accordingly,” a police officer said.
Modi is scheduled to attend two events at Brigade Parade Ground, a public meeting and the launch of several Central government projects.
Police said there will be no restriction on the movement of vehicles around Brigade Parade Ground except immediately before and during the time the Prime Minister travels by road.
Modi’s convoy will cross Kidderpore Road to and from the helipad at the Race Course ground and the meeting venue. Traffic may be regulated on Lover’s Lane, Casuarina Avenue, Dufferin Road and Queen’s Way before and during the “VIP movement”.
Police said arrangements have been made to park vehicles along the Maidan.
According to sources at Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, a multi-layered security system will be implemented around the meeting venue.
This will involve personnel from the state police’s Directorate of Security, Kolkata Police and the Special Protection Group.
“People entering the venue will be frisked and will not be allowed beyond a point to ensure physical distance between the crowd and the VIP,” an officer said.