RJD MP Sanjay Yadav flags arbitrary deductions by health insurers in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Sanjay Yadav, MP from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, on Friday raised a significant issue in the Parliament of India concerning malpractices and arbitrary deductions by health insurance companies during claim settlements.

Drawing attention to the matter, Yadav informed the House that insurers frequently cite various technical provisions to deduct a substantial portion of hospital bills.

“The annual premium collection of health insurance companies in India exceeds approximately Rs 3.20 lakh crore; the reality is that when a hospital bill is presented, and an insurance claim is filed, these companies cite various technical rules and provisions to deduct a substantial portion of the total bill. This places an additional financial burden on the patients and their families,” he said.

He stressed that the fundamental objective of health insurance is to provide financial security to citizens during times of illness, rather than entangling them in complex regulatory provisions.

“If a policy stipulates a specific room rent limit and the patient is admitted to a room with a higher tariff, a ‘Proportionate Deduction’ is applied not merely to the difference in room rent, but to the entire hospital bill. Many essential medical items included in the hospital bill, such as gloves, disposable supplies, sanitisers, injections, etc are designated as ‘non-payable’ and are subsequently excluded from the claim settlement,” Yadav informed the House.

He further pointed out that insurance companies or Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) often negotiate fixed “package rates” with hospitals, resulting in only partial reimbursement of the billed amount.