Government asks restaurants to switch to coal, households to PNG as LPG crisis deepens

NEW DELHI: With LPG shortage deepening amid escalation in the war between Iran and US-Israel, the government on Friday admitted that the situation remains a matter of concern.

The disruption in supply of cooking gas has particularly impacted commercial establishments such as restaurants and hotels. To address the issue, the government has suggested commercial users switch to coal and kerosene.

Coal India has issued orders to ensure that coal is made available to small, medium, and other commercial consumers so that alternative fuel options remain accessible.

Briefing reporters on Friday, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said LPG is a matter of concern for the government but there is no dry out at any of the 25,000 distributors.