FIRs, raids and job loss amid ‘all well on LPG’ front

NEW DELHI/PATNA/MUMBAI/GUWAHATI/BHOPAL/CHANDIGARH:The war in West Asia has created an uncertain situation around the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the country, with panic gripping domestic consumers, commercial entities going innovative to find alternative ways of cooking, profiteers trying to make a kill and the Centre and state governments issuing directives to bring normalcy.

Taking note of the difficult situation in the Strait of Hormuz, where oil tankers are not being able to cross without disruption, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to states and Union territories, directing them to ensure adequate security at LPG infrastructure and take strict action against hoarding and black marketing of cooking gas cylinders. The advisory was reiterated during a nearly two-hour virtual meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan with chief secretaries and director generals of police.

While common people are braving the LPG shortage throughout the country, in Maharashtra, it has hit the legislators, so much so that it has affected the budget session of the state assembly. The canteen that supplies food to MLAs and their staffers during the session has stopped serving food due to the shortage. BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said that he could be served tea only after his staff procured an LPG cylinder from a known person. “After that, our cook prepared the tea and food. It was not a big issue, as we somehow managed it,” Patil said.