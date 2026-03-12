MHA issues advisory to states, UTs to prevent LPG shortage, crack down against hoarders

NEW DELHI: Amid rising concerns over a possible shortage of cooking gas following the ongoing crisis in the Gulf region, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to states and Union Territories (UTs) directing them to ensure adequate security at LPG infrastructure and take strict action against hoarding and black-marketing of cooking gas cylinders, officials said.

The advisory was reiterated during a nearly two-hour virtual meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan with Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) of states and UTs. Senior officials from the ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Information and Broadcasting, and Consumer Affairs also attended the meeting.

According to officials, states and UTs have been asked to strengthen security around key LPG infrastructure, including bottling plants, storage facilities, distribution networks and transport vehicles carrying cylinders. They have also been directed to closely monitor local supplies on a daily basis and take strict enforcement action against violations such as hoarding or black-marketing.

The MHA has simultaneously strengthened its central control room, which will now operate round-the-clock. Nodal officers from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have been stationed there to facilitate real-time coordination, fact-checking and immediate clarification of any rumours or misinformation circulating in states and UTs.