LIVE | West Asia conflict: Iran warns ready for long war that would 'destroy' world economy

India on Wednesday condemned the attack on a Thai commercial vessel in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had taken note of reports about an attack on the Thai-flagged vessel ‘Mayuree Naree” on March 11 while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The ship was reportedly en route to Kandla.
“India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia,” the MEA said.