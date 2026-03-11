LIVE | West Asia conflict: Iran warns ready for long war that would 'destroy' world economy

Iran's military vowed on Wednesday to launch strikes against US and Israeli economic targets in the region, including banks, after overnight attacks hit an Iranian bank.

"The enemy has given us free rein to target economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime," the military's central operational command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, said in a statement carried by state TV.

It urged people across the region to refrain from going within one kilometre (half a mile) of banks.