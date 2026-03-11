India condemns attack in Strait of Hormuz on Thai ship en route to Kandla

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday condemned the attack on a Thai commercial vessel in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, reiterating that civilian shipping must not be targeted amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had taken note of reports about an attack on the Thai-flagged vessel ‘Mayuree Naree” on March 11 while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The ship was reportedly en route to Kandla.

The vessel was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz after departing Khalifa port in the UAE, said the Thai navy in a statement.

“India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia,” the MEA said.

The statement highlighted concerns over the safety of civilian maritime operations, noting that lives — including those of Indian nationals — had already been lost in similar incidents during earlier phases of the conflict. The ministry added that the frequency and lethality of such attacks appear to be increasing, raising serious risks for international trade routes and maritime workers.

Reiterating its long-standing position on maritime security, India stressed that commercial shipping and civilian crew members must not be targeted under any circumstances.

“India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided,” the statement said.