Indian Navy escorts India-bound LPG tanker near Strait of Hormuz

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy warships have moved into the Gulf of Oman and are monitoring merchant traffic as tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt maritime movement near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Tracking data and satellite imagery circulated Saturday by OSINT expert Damien Symon said that the Indian-flagged LPG tanker Shivalik is currently sailing with naval ships in the vicinity after passing through the strategic waterway.

“Three Indian Navy warships appear to have moved into the Gulf of Oman, likely to escort merchant vessels amid the tense security situation in the region. Ship-tracking data shows that the Indian-flagged LPG tanker Shivalik (IMO 9356892) is currently under escort,” he said in a post on X.

Sources in the Navy said Indian warships routinely remain deployed in the region as part of ongoing maritime security missions, including anti-piracy patrols and Operation Sankalp, under which the Navy maintains a presence to monitor sea lanes and assist commercial shipping when required.

Nonetheless, monitoring of vessel positions has been complicated by electronic interference reported in the surrounding waters.