NDA pins hopes on cross-voting in Bihar RS polls, RJD eyes AIMIM-BSP support

PATNA: The possibility of cross-voting has emerged ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, with the contest for the fifth seat drawing attention as the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc intensify efforts before the March 16 polls.

Six candidates are in the fray for five seats, and while two candidates each from the JD(U) and the BJP are expected to win comfortably based on the current strength of parties in the Bihar Assembly, the fifth seat could be decided by the support of smaller parties, Independent legislators, or possible cross-voting.

Four NDA candidates, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union minister Ram Nath Thakur, and BJP state general secretary Shivesh Ram, are in the race. The RJD has re-nominated industrialist Amarendra Dhari Singh as its candidate.

After securing four seats, the NDA is estimated to have a 38-vote surplus, while the INDIA bloc has around 35 votes. This has made the support of smaller parties and Independent legislators crucial in deciding the outcome of the fifth seat.

The votes of five AIMIM legislators and one BSP legislator are being viewed as particularly significant, as their support could tilt the balance in favour of either side. Political observers say the contest could become even more interesting if cross-voting occurs.

JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha, however, expressed confidence that the NDA would win all five seats. He said a meeting of the NDA legislature party will be held at the residence of Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Patna on Sunday to discuss the Rajya Sabha polls.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha elections will take place on March 16 from 9 am to 4 pm, and the results will be declared the same day after the counting of votes.

The terms of five Rajya Sabha members from Bihar, Harivansh Narayan Singh, Ram Nath Thakur, Amarendra Dhari Singh, Prem Gupta, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, are set to end on April 9.

This will also mark the first Rajya Sabha election in Bihar in 12 years, as candidates in previous elections were elected unopposed. In the June 2014 by-elections, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) had won two seats, with Pavan Verma and Ghulam Rasool Balyavi getting elected, while JD(U) president Sharad Yadav was elected unopposed for the third seat.