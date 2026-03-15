Army adds Pinaka regiment amid growing focus on long-range firepower

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has added another Pinaka regiment and is preparing to induct one more by the end of the year as it expands rocket artillery capability along the western and northern frontiers, it is learnt.

“The seventh regiment has already been operationalised. The eighth has been raised and has received more than half its equipment. It is currently undergoing conversion and should become operational before the end of the year,” sources in the defence establishment said.

Two more regiments from a batch of six ordered in 2020 are expected to be operationalised next year, which will take the total number of Pinaka regiments in service to ten.

The Army had ordered four Pinaka regiments between 2010 and 2020, with expansion accelerating after the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

That year, the defence ministry inked contracts worth about Rs 2,580 crore with BEML, Tata Power Company Limited and Larsen & Toubro for six additional Pinaka regiments. The order included 114 launchers equipped with Automated Gun Aiming and Positioning Systems, 45 command posts and 330 support vehicles.

In artillery parlance, a regiment is the basic operational formation and typically comprises three batteries. Each battery operates six Pinaka launchers, giving a regiment 18 launchers in combat configuration. Two additional launchers are generally maintained for training and wartime replacement.

A single battery of six launchers can fire 72 rockets in about 44 seconds, covering an area of roughly 1,000 by 800 metres. Such barrages are intended to neutralise troop concentrations, artillery positions, logistics hubs and other high-value targets within minutes.