Army receives two long-range 'Suryastra' rocket launchers, awaits live-fire trials

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army, which showcased its newly inducted long-range Indo-Israeli universal rocket launcher system ‘Suryastra’ during this week’s Republic Day parade, has received two launchers. The systems are set for live-fire demonstrations in the coming months, with successful trials expected to lead to follow-on contracts at the regimental level.

According to a statement released by Israeli defence major Elbit Systems on Wednesday, the initial contract, worth Rs. 292 crore, covers two launchers, spare parts, munitions, and a comprehensive support package, structured as a lead programme for potential larger-scale induction. Elbit said live-fire demonstrations in the coming months will determine whether the Indian market expands from this initial batch, combining locally produced platforms with Israeli-developed precision munitions.

“The next phase will focus on scaling up production and deployment if the firing demonstrations meet operational expectations,” the company added.

Sources in the defence and security establishment confirmed that the Army has received two Suryastra launchers along with a replenishment-cum-loader vehicle through the Emergency Procurement (EP) route, which allows acquisitions based on known performance parameters. The requirement for a long-range, deep-strike rocket capability was identified during Operation Sindoor.