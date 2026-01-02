Army seals Rs 292 crore contract for indigenously manufactured rockets that can strike up to 300 km

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is set to procure equipment and ammunition for its universal rocket launcher systems through a Rs 292 crore contract with indigenous defence manufacturer Nibe. The procurement is part of the Army's long-term plans to strengthen its deep and quick strike capabilities.

Nibe, in a letter addressed to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, said on Thursday, "The company has entered into a Supply Contract with Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for Manufacturing and Supply of Ground Equipment, Accessories, ESP and Ammunition for Universal Rocket Launcher System capable of integrating multiple rocket types including rockets striking at long ranges of 150Km and 300Km for a total consideration of Rs. 292.69 crore (inclusive of all taxes and duties)."

Nibe describes itself as "a defence manufacturing firm creating a range of critical systems and components to strengthen India's self-reliance in defence production."

The order is for the Israeli Puls (Precise & Universal Launching System), said a source, adding, "The procurement is being done under the Emergency Procurement (EP) route." The order will be executed and delivered in tranches within 12 months.