Army seals Rs 292 crore contract for indigenously manufactured rockets that can strike up to 300 km

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is set to procure equipment and ammunition for its universal rocket launcher systems through a Rs 292 crore contract with indigenous defence manufacturer Nibe. The procurement is part of the Army's long-term plans to strengthen its deep and quick strike capabilities.
Nibe, in a letter addressed to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, said on Thursday, "The company has entered into a Supply Contract with Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for Manufacturing and Supply of Ground Equipment, Accessories, ESP and Ammunition for Universal Rocket Launcher System capable of integrating multiple rocket types including rockets striking at long ranges of 150Km and 300Km for a total consideration of Rs. 292.69 crore (inclusive of all taxes and duties)."
Nibe describes itself as "a defence manufacturing firm creating a range of critical systems and components to strengthen India's self-reliance in defence production."
The order is for the Israeli Puls (Precise & Universal Launching System), said a source, adding, "The procurement is being done under the Emergency Procurement (EP) route." The order will be executed and delivered in tranches within 12 months.
Quick Emergency Procurement
The EP provision was introduced following the May 2020 standoff with the Chinese PLA. It empowers authorities in cases of urgent or operationally immediate military necessity linked to preparedness for contingencies such as war or war-like situations, natural calamities and similar emergencies.
The core objective of delegating these powers is to fast-track the procurement or repair of equipment, items, materials, and stores, as well as the provisioning of urgently required services for the successful conduct of operations.
The Competent Financial Authority (CFA) for Emergency Procurement (Capital) up to Rs 300 crore rests with the Vice Chiefs of Staff of the three services -- the Army, Navy and Air Force.
Deep Strike Rocket Force
The procurement from Nibe is part of the long-term plan of the Indian Army to strengthening its rocket forces. In June 2025, The New Indian Express reported about the raising of two new regiments of the Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launchers.
In artillery terms, a "unit" is also called a "regiment." Each regiment has three batteries, and each battery includes six Pinaka launchers.
The rocket force will be part of the Regiment of Artillery which was raised in 1827 and is the second largest arm of the Indian Army after the infantry. It is also referred to as the 'God of War' due to its deep, widespread and damaging firepower capable of blunting enemy might.