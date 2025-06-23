Indian Army boosts firepower with two deep strike Pinaka rocket regiments

NEW DELHI: Adding to its deep and quick strike capability, the Indian Army is set to raise two more regiments of the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system in the coming months. The Army is also expected to receive the equipment for two additional regiments by the end of this year. Currently, six Pinaka regiments are already operational along the northern border with China and the western border with Pakistan.

“The training of the troops is underway for the two regiments which will be fully operational in next few months,” a source in the defence and security establishment told TNIE. The source added, “We are also expecting that the launchers, equipment and systems for the remaining two units will be delivered by end of this year and if everything goes as planned, they will become operational in the first half of 2026.”

In artillery terms, a "unit" is also called a "regiment." Each regiment has three batteries, and each battery includes six Pinaka launchers.

At the current pace, the number of Pinaka regiments will increase to eight this year and is expected to reach ten regiments by 2026.

“The equipment will be allotted to the other two regiments by the end of this year,” sources said, adding that the training for these regiments will begin soon. Initially, troops will train with the older regiments and later independently until they are fully operational.

A battery of six Pinaka launchers can fire 72 rockets in just 44 seconds, destroying enemy targets across an area of 1000 metres by 800 metres.