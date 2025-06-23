Indian Army boosts firepower with two deep strike Pinaka rocket regiments

NEW DELHI: Adding to its deep and quick strike capability, the Indian Army is set to raise two more regiments of the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system in the coming months. The Army is also expected to receive the equipment for two additional regiments by the end of this year. Currently, six Pinaka regiments are already operational along the northern border with China and the western border with Pakistan.
“The training of the troops is underway for the two regiments which will be fully operational in next few months,” a source in the defence and security establishment told TNIE. The source added, “We are also expecting that the launchers, equipment and systems for the remaining two units will be delivered by end of this year and if everything goes as planned, they will become operational in the first half of 2026.”
In artillery terms, a "unit" is also called a "regiment." Each regiment has three batteries, and each battery includes six Pinaka launchers.
At the current pace, the number of Pinaka regiments will increase to eight this year and is expected to reach ten regiments by 2026.
“The equipment will be allotted to the other two regiments by the end of this year,” sources said, adding that the training for these regiments will begin soon. Initially, troops will train with the older regiments and later independently until they are fully operational.
A battery of six Pinaka launchers can fire 72 rockets in just 44 seconds, destroying enemy targets across an area of 1000 metres by 800 metres.
The name ‘Pinaka’ comes from Indian folklore and is known as the bow of Lord Shiva.
The Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher is a 214-mm rocket system, and along with the Smerch multi-rocket launcher, is one of the most powerful rocket systems in the Army’s arsenal. These systems can deliver large volumes of firepower quickly and hit targets deep inside enemy territory with precision.
Out of the six Pinaka regiments already in service, two were part of an additional order of six regiments placed in 2020. These two regiments were raised in 2024. In August 2020, the defence ministry signed contracts with Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML), Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply these systems to the Regiment of Artillery at a cost of around Rs 2,580 crore.
The six operational Pinaka regiments currently have 114 launchers equipped with Automated Gun Aiming & Positioning Systems (AGAPS), 45 Command Posts to be supplied by TPCL and L&T, and 330 vehicles to be supplied by BEML.
As TNIE has reported earlier, the Pinaka rockets, which are developed in India, can hit targets up to 38 km away at sea level. Their range increases significantly in mountainous areas, which boosts the Army’s deep strike capability even further.
Pinaka to be the mainstay of Rocket Force
The Indian Army is planning to add 22 regiments of the indigenously developed Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers (MBRLs) to its firepower. These new systems, which come with automated gun-aiming, positioning systems, and command posts, will eventually replace the old Russian-made Grad BM-21 rocket launchers.
Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pinaka is set to become the main rocket artillery system for the Army. It is designed to quickly fire a large number of rockets at important enemy targets, especially in sensitive border areas.
The Pinaka will boost the Army’s long-range attack capabilities along the northern borders, where it will work alongside other artillery systems like Bofors guns, Ultra Light Howitzer M777, and upgraded L-70 air defence guns.
The Army’s long-term plan is to fully phase out the older Grad rocket systems and replace them with the more advanced and locally made Pinaka regiments to strengthen its firepower.
Pinaka to replace BM Grad-21
Grad-21 is also a multi-barrel rocket launcher system of the Russian (erstwhile Soviet Union) origin of the 1960’s vintage. It was first used by the Soviets in the 1969 Sino-Soviet war and it can fire a salvo of 40 rockets.
Modernisation/ Standardisation to be completed by 2042
The raising of the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) regiments is an important part of the Indian Army’s overall artillery modernisation plan. In the field of long-range rocket artillery, the indigenously developed Pinaka is expected to become the backbone of the Army’s modernisation efforts, with ongoing upgrades to improve its range and accuracy.
The Indian Army is also working on a larger plan to modernise and standardise its artillery units. This process, known as mediumisation, is aimed to be completed by 2042. As part of this plan, most artillery units will be built around 155 mm X 52 calibre guns, which will include new and improved guns and systems.
Currently, the Indian Army uses a mix of 105 mm, 122 mm, and 155 mm guns. However, many of the guns in use are still the old Indian Field Guns (IFG) and Indian Light Guns (ILG) from the 1970s and 1980s.
For the Pinaka system specifically, work is progressing on developing extended-range (ER) rockets that can accurately hit targets up to 75 kilometres away.
In 2023, the defence ministry gave approval for the procurement of 6,400 Pinaka rockets worth Rs 2,800 crore and in February 2025, contracts worth Rs 10,147 crore were signed for a variety of ammunition for the Pinaka MBRLs.
Regiment of Artillery second largest Arm
The Regiment of Artillery is one of the oldest arm which was raised on 28th September 1827 and is the second largest arm of the Indian Army, after the infantry. It is also referred to as the ‘God of War’ due to its deep, widespread and damaging firepower capable of blunting enemy might.