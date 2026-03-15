BJP, TMC hail EC declaration to hold two-phase polls in Bengal

KOLKATA: Hailing the Election Commission's decision to hold a two-phase poll in West Bengal, the state BJP on Sunday said people will vote decisively to end the "maha jungle raj" under the ruling TMC, while the ruling party asserted that the election outcome would again favour them.

In a post on X, BJP West Bengal said voters will cast their ballots in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

"This is not merely an election, it is a civilisational battle. The countdown to the end of Maha Jungle Raj has begun," it added.

Referring to the counting date of May 4, the BJP said, "Fifty days to go -- May 4 will mark a new dawn for Bengal."

Responding to the poll announcement, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the people of the state are firmly behind the ruling party.

"People of Bengal are with TMC. This was again shown in the massive turnout of youth in Yuva Sathi camps held by the Mamata Banerjee government," he added.