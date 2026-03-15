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Bypolls to eight assembly seats on April 9 and 23; counting on May 4: CEC

The bypolls in all eight constituencies were necessitated due to death of sitting MLAs.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gynaesh Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gynaesh Kumar Photo | ANI
PTI
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NEW DELHI: Bypolls to five assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be held on April 9 and ,in another three constituencies of Gujarat and Maharashtra on April 23, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gynaesh Kumar announced on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference for announcement of poll schedule, Kumar said the counting of votes for bye-elections will be held on May 4 for all eight constituencies.

The bypolls in all eight constituencies were necessitated due to death of sitting MLAs.

The eight constituencies are: Ponda in Goa, Bagalkot and Davnagere South in Karnataka, Koridang in Nagaland, Dharmanagar in Tripura, Umreth in Gujarat, and Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gynaesh Kumar
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