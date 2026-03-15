Congress normalised infiltration, says HM Amit Shah in Assam

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a vitriolic attack on the Congress on Sunday, accusing it of legalising, formalising and normalising the infiltration of Bangladeshis.

Addressing the BJP’s 'Yuva Shakti Samaroh' in Guwahati, he alleged that the Congress, during its 15-year rule in Assam (2001-16), had turned the State into a land of infiltrators.

“We had promised that we would rid Assam of the infiltrators. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma freed 1.51 lakh bighas of government lands that were encroached upon by the infiltrators. Give us the mandate for the third time, we will drive out the infiltrators, not just from Assam but from the entire country,” Shah declared.

He further stated that the illegal migrants, who entered Assam’s Dhubri, Barpeta, Darrang, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Nagaon and Goalpara districts, would be driven out after an investigation.

“Only the BJP can make Assam infiltrator-free. The Congress had legalised, formalised and normalised infiltration,” the Home Minister alleged.