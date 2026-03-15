Congress normalised infiltration, says HM Amit Shah in Assam
GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a vitriolic attack on the Congress on Sunday, accusing it of legalising, formalising and normalising the infiltration of Bangladeshis.
Addressing the BJP’s 'Yuva Shakti Samaroh' in Guwahati, he alleged that the Congress, during its 15-year rule in Assam (2001-16), had turned the State into a land of infiltrators.
“We had promised that we would rid Assam of the infiltrators. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma freed 1.51 lakh bighas of government lands that were encroached upon by the infiltrators. Give us the mandate for the third time, we will drive out the infiltrators, not just from Assam but from the entire country,” Shah declared.
He further stated that the illegal migrants, who entered Assam’s Dhubri, Barpeta, Darrang, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Nagaon and Goalpara districts, would be driven out after an investigation.
“Only the BJP can make Assam infiltrator-free. The Congress had legalised, formalised and normalised infiltration,” the Home Minister alleged.
Launching an attack on Rahul Gandhi, he said the Congress leader had opposed the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls as the names of the infiltrators were being deleted.
“But Rahul Ji, this is just the beginning. We will not stop at deleting names. Each one of the infiltrators will be driven out. This is the BJP’s promise,” Shah said.
“The infiltrators have been evicted from the Kaziranga National Park and the birthplace of saint-reformer Sankardeva. Give us one more mandate, and we will reclaim the remaining lands, currently under the illegal occupation of infiltrators,” he said.
Further, he alleged that the Congress never respected Assam’s art and culture. He mentioned that the BJP had taken Bihu, Jhumoir and Bagurumba dances to the world stage, and honoured legendary singer-musician Bhupen Hazarika by conferring the Bharat Ratna on him.
Shah cited that the various peace agreements signed with insurgent groups over the past ten years, which saw thousands of youths joining the mainstream, ushered in peace in Assam.
He said Assam police personnel, who were once fighting the insurgents, are now protecting people.