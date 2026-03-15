Gyanesh Kumar ducks questions on opposition move to remove him as CEC

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday ducked questions on the opposition's notice to move a motion in Parliament for his removal from the post.

At a press conference held to announce Assembly election schedules in four states and a Union Territory, Kumar did not answer questions on the opposition notice.

While the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) can be removed only by Parliament, Election Commissioners can be removed through a recommendation by the CEC to the President.

In a first, the opposition has submitted notices in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha seeking to move a motion to remove Kumar from the post, alleging a partisan attitude.