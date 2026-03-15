Indian medical students arrive safely at Delhi from war-torn Iran

NEW DELHI: Nearly 70 out of 101 medical students who left Iran on Saturday reached Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday morning via Armenia and Dubai.

Meanwhile, another batch, roughly comprising over 80 students are stranded at the Iran border and is presently unable to enter Azerbaijan due to visa issues.

All Indian students in Iran are trying to leave the country due to the escalating geopolitical tensions in Iran.

FlyDubai flight FZ 441 landed at Delhi at 9.45 am, and immigration clearances consumed time as the students exited Terminal 3. They immediately boarded buses or flights to leave for Jammu & Kashmir, as most of the students hailed from the place.

A few hours earlier, another flight landed at Mumbai airport carrying 30-odd students, studying in Iran. The Indian Embassy in Iran facilitated the safe travel of the students upto Armenia, from where they left by flight to Dubai and then by separate flights to Mumbai and Delhi.

Students who reached Delhi were studying at Urmia University of Medical Sciences, Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences.