'May hit it a few more times just for fun': Trump warns of further strikes on Iran's Kharg Island

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump stated that the country might conduct further military operations against Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub.

In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump asserted that previous American strikes had "totally demolished" the majority of the island's oil infrastructure. He further remarked that the US "may hit it a few more times just for fun."

Throughout the ongoing hostilities, US forces have launched airstrikes against military installations on the island, striking numerous targets, including missile storage facilities and various defence sites.

While earlier reports suggested that the oil export infrastructure remained largely undamaged, Trump announced on Saturday that the US had indeed struck the island, which he described as a vital hub for Iran's oil trade.

The President claimed that US forces had "obliterated" military installations on Kharg Island. Located in the Persian Gulf, the site serves as the primary gateway for Iran's crude oil shipments to international markets.

Although the terminals themselves were not the primary focus of the recent strikes, Trump cautioned that energy infrastructure remains a potential target if Tehran continues to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.