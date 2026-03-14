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LIVE | West Asia conflict: Trump says other countries 'must take care' of Hormuz

Washington has warned that Iran’s energy facilities could be targeted if Tehran disrupts shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Washington has warned that Iran’s energy facilities could be targeted if Tehran disrupts shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Washington has warned that Iran’s energy facilities could be targeted if Tehran disrupts shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.(Photos | AP)
TNIE online desk

Trump says other countries 'must take care' of Hormuz

Six arrested for filming, spreading 'false news' on attacks in Bahrain: Ministry

Bahrain's interior ministry said on Saturday that six people were arrested for allegedly posting videos and spreading misinformation about Iranian attacks on the country.

"Six people were arrested and referred to the public prosecution for posting videos about the effects of the Iranian aggression, praising its hostile actions and spreading false news," the ministry said.

'Several drones' strike Kuwait international airport: Aviation authority

Several drones struck Kuwait's international airport on Saturday and hit its radar system but did not injure anyone, the country's civil aviation authority said.

"Kuwait International Airport was targeted by several drones this evening, which struck its radar system," the authority said. "Thankfully, no injuries were recorded."

DAY 16 | TOP DEVELOPMENTS

The West Asia war with the United States and Israel intensifying strikes on Iranian military and strategic infrastructure, including targets linked to Tehran’s oil export network. Washington has warned that Iran’s energy facilities could be targeted if Tehran disrupts shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

  • 'No problem with supreme leader': Iran's foreign minister said that there was "no problem" with the Islamic republic's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who US officials say was wounded.

  • 'New genocide': Turkey expressed deep concern Saturday over Israel's ongoing strikes on Lebanon over concerns it would commit "a new genocide" under the guise of fighting Hezbollah.

  • Lebanon death toll: Lebanon says Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed 826 people

  • Trump urges to secure Hormuz Strait: US President Donald Trump urged other nations to send ships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for global oil supplies disrupted by the Mideast war.

  • Iran threatens US oil targets: Following the Kharg Island attack, Iran’s military command reiterated its threat to strike US-linked oil and energy facilities in the region if the Islamic Republic’s oil infrastructure were hit.

West Asia conflict
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