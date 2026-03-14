LIVE | West Asia conflict: Trump says other countries 'must take care' of Hormuz

DAY 16 | TOP DEVELOPMENTS
The West Asia war with the United States and Israel intensifying strikes on Iranian military and strategic infrastructure, including targets linked to Tehran’s oil export network. Washington has warned that Iran’s energy facilities could be targeted if Tehran disrupts shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
'No problem with supreme leader': Iran's foreign minister said that there was "no problem" with the Islamic republic's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who US officials say was wounded.
'New genocide': Turkey expressed deep concern Saturday over Israel's ongoing strikes on Lebanon over concerns it would commit "a new genocide" under the guise of fighting Hezbollah.
Lebanon death toll: Lebanon says Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed 826 people
Trump urges to secure Hormuz Strait: US President Donald Trump urged other nations to send ships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for global oil supplies disrupted by the Mideast war.
Iran threatens US oil targets: Following the Kharg Island attack, Iran’s military command reiterated its threat to strike US-linked oil and energy facilities in the region if the Islamic Republic’s oil infrastructure were hit.