LIVE | West Asia conflict: Iran says 'ready for long war' with US and Israel, warns countries to keep out

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

'Ready for a long war': Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Iran was not interested in talks with the US and is “ready for a long war”, pushing back on President Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran wants a deal to end the conflict.

Netanyahu posts video amid death rumours: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video from a café dismissing viral claims of his death, joking “I’m dying for coffee” and displaying his hands after AI-generated images online suggested he had more than 10 fingers.

Oil reserves released: Strategic oil reserves will be released "immediately" in Asia and Oceania, and as early as the end of March in America and Europe, the International Energy Agency said, as governments try to contain the surge in prices caused by the war.

No takers for Trump’s Hormuz plea: Donald Trump’s appeal for countries to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz “open and safe” drew no commitments on Sunday as oil prices surged during the war. Meanwhile, Iran said the key shipping lane remains open to all vessels except those from the US and its allies.

IRGC vows to kill Netanyahu: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday said it would pursue and kill the leader “if the child-killing criminal is alive” amid rumours about Netanyahu’s health.

Lebanon says 850 dead: Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli attacks have killed 850 people in the country during two weeks of war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, including 66 women, 107 children and 32 health workers, with 2,105 wounded.