LG Sinha hands over job letters to 27 NoKs of militancy victims in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on handed over appointment letters to 27 Next of Kin (NoKs) of militancy victims at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.

To date, about 400 NoKs of militancy violence have received employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The campaign to provide job letters to NoKs of militancy victims was launched from Baramulla last year to provide support to the families who lost their dear ones in the militancy violence in J&K.

While speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha reiterated his resolve to secure justice to every terror victim's family.

“The pending cases will be reopened to hold perpetrators accountable,” he said.

“For decades, NoKs had clung to the hope of redress. The campaign launched from Baramulla has provided these families with support, courage, and renewed self-belief. We have succeeded in dispelling the shadow of injustice and ushering in a new dawn of justice at the doorsteps of terror victims' families”.

Asserting that it is not merely an administrative exercise of signing papers, shuffling files, or filling posts but a profound commitment to justice, Sinha said, “I aim to ensure that no terror-affected family slips into the cracks of neglect, fading from public and official gaze. I view these appointment letters as true justice, and today's event stands as its living testament”.

The LG said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, important initiatives were taken over the past five to six years with a singular, overarching goal -- to forge a Jammu Kashmir undefined by the pains of its past, but brimming with self-confidence.

“In August 2020, I had set this vision to develop a Jammu Kashmir that measures its strength by the heights of its dreams, and to build a system rooted in social justice, dignity, and equal opportunity,” he said.

Sinha took over as the second Lt Governor of the J&K Union Territory in August 2020. Sinha directed the Principal Secretary Home to conduct a comprehensive review of the cases of property encroachment of victims of terrorism.

“I have repeatedly affirmed that lands or homes forcibly seized from terror-affected families will be returned, and cases yet to undergo investigation will receive impartial, transparent probes,” he said, adding that the administration is committed to the rehabilitation of those left scarred by terror.

The LG also announced the robust framework for the rehabilitation of militancy victims who have lost their eyesight or are living with severe disabilities.

The administration has also outlined a timeline for providing essential housing and other support to the victims of terrorism.

Sinha said adhering to the Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘Zero Tolerance towards Terrorism’, the administration, Police and Security forces are taking decisive action to dismantle terror networks.

"We must remain vigilant against divisive elements attempting to divide us along sectarian lines. We are Indians; our collective duty is the peace and progress of our nation.”

Calling upon people to preserve unity and foil the efforts of separatist elements, LG said citizens must work together to strengthen faith in the government institutions.