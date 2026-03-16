Delhi HC grants time to Kejriwal, Sisodia to respond to CBI's plea against discharge; next hearing on April 6

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted time to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others to respond to the CBI's petition challenging their discharge in the liquor policy case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the CBI's petition assailing the trial court's decision for hearing on April 6.

The judge noted that Kejriwal and the other accused persons did not appear on the first day of the hearing, when they were asked to file their replies, and are now seeking more time to do so.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the agency, said the trial court's "perverse" order "cannot remain on record even for a second more than necessary" and that Kejriwal and others should not be given more than a week's time to file their response.

Reply is not necessary when the entire record of the trial court was available, he said.

Senior counsel for the AAP leader, senior advocate N Hariharan, informed the court that they have already approached the Supreme Court challenging the matter.

"I have not received any stay yet.. till the court gets an order staying the proceedings, the case has to proceed," the court observed.