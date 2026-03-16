'Expansion of RSS signifies expansion of national ethos', says general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (General Secretary), Dattatreya Hosabale, on Sunday said the expansion of the organisation signifies the expansion of the national ethos. He was interacting with journalists on the final day of the Sangh's three-day All India Representatives' Sabha, held at Samalkha in Haryana.

Emphasising the need for freedom from colonial mindsets, he said, "It is Essential for the nation's citizens to liberate themselves from a colonial mindset . The Indian discourse embodies the vision of global welfare".

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha concluded with a resolve to expand organisational activities and foster greater engagement of the "virtuous forces" (Sajjan Shakti) within society for the national interest. Hosabale further said the meeting emphasised and resolved to further promote social harmony.

On the final day of the meeting, Hosabale stated that the organisation's activities have witnessed remarkable expansion over the past year. The number of Sangh Shakhas (daily assemblies) has surpassed 88,000—marking an increase of approximately 6,000—while the number of locations where these assemblies are held has risen to over 55,000.

Moreover, the frequency of weekly gatherings, known as Saptahik Milans, and smaller group meetings called Mandalis has also increased.

"It is also pertinent to view this organisational expansion in the context that Sangh Shakhas are now operational even in regions such as the Andaman Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Leh, and remote tribal areas. This organizational expansion is also clearly evident in the various programs being conducted as part of the Sangh's centenary year celebrations," he said.

He emphasised that along with organisational expansion, the Sangh is continuously working to enhance the quality of life and character within society. "It is crucial to inspire positive societal transformation through the concept of Panch -Parivartan (Five Transformations). The Indian ethos,or Hindutva, is not merely an ideology, but a way of life; through this way of life, the quality of societal existence must be elevated," he asserted.