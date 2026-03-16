IndiGo, Air India halt Dubai flights Tuesday after UAE bars foreign airline landings

NEW DELHI: In light of a circular issued by Dubai Civil Aviation authorities stating that no foreign airline will be allowed to land at its airports, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India and Air India Express have announced cancellations of their flights to and from Dubai.

A drone attack by Iran in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, which impacted one of the fuel tankers inside the airport, forced the cancellation of flight operations for most of Monday. A few West Asia-based airlines such as Emirates and FlyDubai were allowed partial operations by evening.

The circular said, "Please be informed that landing permission for aircraft operating into DXB/DWC airports in the Emirates of Dubai suspended until further notice." The notice stated that the move was taken in the interest of the safety of airlines, crew, passengers, employees and the public.

A statement by the Air India group announced operations of 44 scheduled and non-scheduled flights between West Asia and India on Tuesday by its two airlines. It specified operations from Jeddah and Muscat, with no mention of Dubai.

A source confirmed that operations to Dubai stand cancelled.

SpiceJet on Monday night announced that its operations to Dubai had been restricted.

IndiGo, in a statement, said: "As per the latest update issued by Dubai Airport authorities, landing permissions for aircraft operating into DXB have been suspended until further notice in view of the prevailing situation in the region."