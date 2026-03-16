Iran war: Indian students on fourth evacuation flight stuck in Dubai after drone attack

NEW DELHI: About 80 medical students returning to India from Iran on a fourth evacuation flight were stranded in Dubai for most of Monday after a drone attack near Dubai International Airport.

After finally reaching Dubai amid repeated flight cancellation announcements, the students found themselves in a precarious situation when the airport — the world’s busiest for international traffic — was shut for most of the day following the incident.

Their flight eventually departed Dubai in the late evening and is expected to reach Delhi by 9.20 pm, nearly 12 hours behind schedule.

However, many of the students missed their connecting flights to Srinagar from Delhi. They are drawn from several universities across Iran.

Reports said the drone attack caused a fire that spread to one of the airport’s fuel tanks. The airport announced a shutdown of operations, and Emirates, FlyDubai, IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet cancelled flights for most of the day.

The students were scheduled to reach Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 9.55 am on Monday after travelling from Yerevan airport in Armenia to Dubai.