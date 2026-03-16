Interview | 'Indian Navy's role is to maintain maritime stability, not escalate tensions'

NEW DELHI: As tensions intensify in the Gulf and fears grow over the safety of critical sea lanes, the Indian Navy has deployed multiple warships to escort India-flagged fuel carriers back home. The move comes amid mounting uncertainty across waters from the Persian Gulf to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy trade, as the confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran continues to escalate. Javaria Rana speaks with former Indian Navy spokesperson Capt. D.K. Sharma (Retd) on the Navy’s mission and the stakes for India’s maritime security.
Indian naval ships have been seen escorting merchant vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. Is this part of Operation Sankalp? What is the operation?
Yes, broadly speaking, what you are seeing falls within the framework of Operation Sankalp. Launched in June 2019 when threats to commercial shipping rose and India’s energy security was at risk, the operation aims to safeguard vital sea lanes. India depends heavily on West Asia for crude oil and LNG, so any disruption would have direct consequences. The Navy therefore maintains a sustained presence across a wide arc—from the Bab el Mandeb Strait and Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Oman, Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz—reassuring Indian-flagged merchant vessels and helping ensure uninterrupted energy flows
How exactly is the operation conducted? There have been different accounts of how escorts work.
Earlier, when piracy was the principal concern, response mechanisms were different. If a merchant vessel reported suspicious boats approaching, the Navy could deploy security teams or position warships nearby. In some cases, special forces such as MARCOS were embarked or kept ready to respond, primarily to deter pirate attacks and ensure commercial vessels moved safely. Today, however, the threat landscape has evolved. Risks may include missiles, drones or mines, and operational responses will accordingly adapt to the changing security environment.
How is the present situation being managed, given the ongoing conflict in the region?
There are several dimensions to this. India’s diplomacy and regional relationships help ensure Indian shipping is not targeted and communication remains open. The Navy has also carried out humanitarian missions. When the Iranian vessel IRIS Lavan sought assistance, India helped repatriate sailors and recover casualties, underscoring continued cooperation in a volatile region.
Could escorting vessels near the Strait of Hormuz risk drawing India into a wider conflict?
Much of that is speculation. The Indian Navy operates professionally and follows the government’s directions. Its deployments focus on protecting national interests, securing sea lanes and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of trade and energy. The Navy’s role is to maintain maritime stability, not escalate tensions, and hypothetical scenarios should not be mistaken for policy.
How does India view reported US requests for countries to deploy naval assets to protect shipping lanes?
India's decisions in these matters are always grounded in national interest and the government's assessment of the situation. India is not part of NATO and does not automatically join military deployments led by others. Any participation in an international initiative would be based on the government's strategic judgment. The guiding principle is consistent: the armed forces are ready to act in defence of India's interests and the security of its trade and energy supplies.
What lessons can the Navy draw from the current conflict, particularly the asymmetric tactics?
Every conflict offers lessons, and professional militaries study them closely. The use of drones, unmanned systems and unconventional maritime tactics is being analysed by defence planners. That said, the Indian Navy already has deep experience in anti-piracy operations, maritime security and sea lane protection, and it continuously adapts.