Leh, Kargil protests to take place today

SRINAGAR: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have decided to go ahead with the mega protest rallies in Leh and Kargil districts and shutdown in Kargil in Ladakh UT on Monday against delay in talks with the Centre on the 6th Schedule and statehood.

Both groups have also demanded the release of two more detainees in addition to the withdrawal of cases against all 80, rejecting the administration’s outreach to defer the agitation despite climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s release.

KDA co-chairman Asgar Karbalai, told this newspaper, “The Kargil district will also be observing a shutdown while Leh will remain open”.

The decision follows an outreach by the administration seeking to persuade the leaders to postpone the protests.

According to Karbalai, the Ladakh chief secretary had approached leaders of both KDA and LAB and sought deferment of the protests. “However, we have decided to go ahead with the protest rallies and shutdown in Kargil, as the chief secretary had nothing concrete to offer,” he added.