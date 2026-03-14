Centre revokes Sonam Wangchuk's detention under NSA, says decision taken after 'due consideration'

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday said it has decided to revoke with immediate effect the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, six months after he was jailed for allegedly inciting a mob with provocative statements in Ladakh's Leh.

In a statement, the ministry said the decision was taken after "due consideration" and noted that Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the Act.

"The Government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the Government has decided to revoke the detention of Shri Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act," the statement read.

The NSA empowers the Centre and the states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India." The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

Wangchuk was arrested in September 2025 for allegedly instigating the violent protests in Ladakh linked to demands for statehood and inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Four people were killed when police opened fire at the protesters.

Wangchuk's release came two days ahead of the mega peace rallies called by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are spearing agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule in Ladakh.

The KDA and LAB have called for mega rallies on March 16 to protest against delay in talks with centre and make public the Inquiry Commission report by Supreme court judge on the September 24, 2025 violence and inclusion of their core demand of statehood and Sixth schedule in the talks. One of the other demands of KDA and LAB was the release of Wangchuk and two others detainees.

KDA leader Sajjad Kargili said revocation of NSA against Wangchuk is a welcome move. “However, our struggle for our legitimate rights continues. We also demand the immediate release of Deldan Namgial and Smanla Dorjey & appeal that all charges against those detained on September 24 be dropped unconditionally,” Kargili posted on X.