Centre revokes Sonam Wangchuk's detention under NSA, says decision taken after 'due consideration'

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday said it has decided to revoke with immediate effect the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, six months after he was jailed for allegedly inciting a mob with provocative statements in Ladakh's Leh.
In a statement, the ministry said the decision was taken after "due consideration" and noted that Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the Act.
"The Government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the Government has decided to revoke the detention of Shri Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act," the statement read.
The NSA empowers the Centre and the states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India." The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.
Wangchuk was arrested in September 2025 for allegedly instigating the violent protests in Ladakh linked to demands for statehood and inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Four people were killed when police opened fire at the protesters.
Wangchuk's release came two days ahead of the mega peace rallies called by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are spearing agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule in Ladakh.
The KDA and LAB have called for mega rallies on March 16 to protest against delay in talks with centre and make public the Inquiry Commission report by Supreme court judge on the September 24, 2025 violence and inclusion of their core demand of statehood and Sixth schedule in the talks. One of the other demands of KDA and LAB was the release of Wangchuk and two others detainees.
KDA leader Sajjad Kargili said revocation of NSA against Wangchuk is a welcome move. “However, our struggle for our legitimate rights continues. We also demand the immediate release of Deldan Namgial and Smanla Dorjey & appeal that all charges against those detained on September 24 be dropped unconditionally,” Kargili posted on X.
In its statement, the ministry of home affairs stated that the government has been engaging with various stakeholders in Ladakh to address their concerns while also expressed concers regarding the law and order situation in the region.
"The Government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region," the ministry said.
"However, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists and overall economy," it added.
"The Government reiterates its commitment to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh. It remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee as well as other appropriate platforms," the statement further said.
The government decision comes days after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing in a habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, seeking the detention to be declared illegal.
The Centre had opposed pleas for releasing Wangchuk on health grounds, stating that the grounds on which Wangchuk's detention order was passed continue to exist
During the course of the hearing, the court had questioned the government over the transcript of Wangchuk's speech submitted as evidence by it.