Ladakh DGP defends police firing on protesters, calls it 'self-defence'

LEH: Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal on Saturday claimed that forces were compelled to open fire on protesters, else the entire Leh would have been burned to the ground.

The violence that took place in the Union Territory's capital on Wednesday was without precedent, he said, and blamed "vested interests" and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for it.

On Wednesday, four people were killed in police firing and scores of others were injured when a protest for statehood for Ladakh turned violent.

Protesters set a local BJP office on fire and allegedly pelted police and CRPF with stones.

Jamwal dismissed the allegation by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, the bodies which have been spearheading the agitation, that forces fired indiscriminately, saying that it was done only in self-defence and to prevent a larger flare-up.

"If you look at the footage and the conditions in which our forces performed, they did a highly commendable job. I salute them for bringing the situation under control by 4 pm after the violence started around noon," the DGP said.

He said about 70 to 80 police and CRPF personnel were also injured in the confrontation.