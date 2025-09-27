Ladakh DGP says Sonam Wangchuk is under probe for having Pak links; administration defends his transfer to Jodhpur jail

Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal on Saturday said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is being probed for allegedly having links with Pakistan after he was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday, days after protests demanding statehood for the Union Territory resulted in violence.
The DGP said Wangchuk is being probed in the context of last month's arrest of a Pakistani Intelligence Operative who sent videos of his protests across the border.
The police chief accused Wangchuk of being the key person behind Wednesday's violence that resulted in the killing of four people when police opened fire at youth protesting in support of long-standing demands of statehood for Ladakh and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.
Two days after the violence, which also left more than 80 injured, Leh police detained Wangchuk near his residence under the NSA, 1980, which allows detention for up to 12 months without trial. The Ramon Magsaysay awardee was later moved to Jodhpur Central Jail.
"What has been found in the investigation (against Wangchuk) cannot be disclosed at this moment. The process is going on, and if you look at his profile and history, it is all available on YouTube. His speech worked as an instigation as he talked about the Arab spring and the recent unrest in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka," the DGP claimed.
"He had his own agenda. There is a probe of foreign funding, violation of FCRA against him... We have a PIO with us who was reporting across the border, sending videos of the protests led by Wangchuk," he said.
The police chief also cited some of Wangchuk's foreign visits, and termed them as suspicious.
"He attended an event by The Dawn in Pakistan and also visited Bangladesh," Jamwal told the media.
Meanwhile, the Ladakh administration has defended its decision to shift the climate activist to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, claiming that he was “indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the State” and that keeping him in Leh was “not advisable in the larger public interest.”
Following Wangchuk's arrest, authorities suspended mobile internet services in Leh, where curfew remains in place for a fourth straight day.
"There was no untoward incident reported from anywhere in Ladakh during the past 24 hours. The restrictions are in place to maintain law and order," an official said.
The official said the patrolling and checking by police and paramilitary forces in the sensitive areas have been intensified, while raids are also underway to nab the absconding rioters, including a councillor who allegedly instigated the violence.
Defending Wangchuk's transfer, the Ladakh administration claimed it had “taken a considered decision based on specific inputs” to detain Wangchuk under the NSA and move him to Jodhpur. It alleged that “time and again it was observed that Sonam Wangchuk has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the State and detrimental to maintenance of peace and public order and services essential to the community.”
The administration further claimed that despite communication from the government about the High-Powered Committee (HPC) meeting and offers of prior consultations, Wangchuk “with his ulterior motive” continued his hunger strike.
“His series of provocative speeches, references to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring etc. and misleading videos resulted in the violent protests of 24.09.2025 in Leh where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down and, in the aftermath, Police personnel were attacked leading to the unfortunate death of four (4) individuals,” it claimed.
It further said the episode could have been avoided had Wangchuk called off his hunger strike once dialogue with the government had resumed.
“It is important to restore normalcy in the peace loving Leh Town of Ladakh. To ensure this, it is also important to prevent Sonal Wangchuk from further acting in a manner prejudicial to maintenance of public order. In the backdrop of his provocative speeches and videos, for the larger public interest, it was not advisable to keep him in Leh district,” it added.
After Wednesday’s violence in Leh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) blamed Wangchuk’s speeches for triggering the unrest.
“It is clear that the mob was incited by Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Incidentally, amidst these violent developments, he broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation,” the MHA claimed.
The ministry alleged that Wangchuk’s references to the 'Arab Spring' and Nepal's 'Gen Z protests' fuelled mob anger that led to the torching of the local BJP office in Leh and several government vehicles.
A day later, the MHA cancelled the FCRA licence of Wangchuk’s NGO, the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), citing alleged violations including foreign fund transfers from Sweden.
The CBI is also probing alleged FCRA violations linked to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), whose land allotment was recently revoked by the administration.
Wangchuk has denied the allegations, calling it a “witch hunt” and a “scapegoat” tactic. “I have always been ready for arrest. That is part of my possibilities. I will stand for my principles and do everything to save the Ladakh Himalayas and nation,” he said before his arrest.
“This all is happening because of what we are demanding – 6th Schedule and statehood. It comes between us and the corporates, who are eyeing a huge chunk of land in Ladakh. Our prime pasture lands are being given to corporates and when I started raising my voice, they were after me,” the climate activist said.
Wangchuk ended his 35-day fast on Wednesday following the violence. He and his supporters had been on hunger strike since 10 September. His elder brother, Phunsong Wangchuk, said he had anticipated the arrest.
Rejecting the administration’s charges, the elder Wangchuk said: “He is not involved in mobilisation. He had staged peaceful hunger strikes 5-6 times in the last five years. He was supporting the Leh Apex Body from outside.”
“Jailing him will not make much impact for him because he has made his life jail-like. It in fact will give him more time to do meditation, read and write,” Phunsong added.
