Congress demands judicial probe into killing of four youth in Ladakh, urges Centre to act swiftly on the matter

The Congress on Friday demanded a judicial probe into the killing of four youth during violent protests in Ladakh.
The four were killed in firing when the police tried to control violent protests for statehood in Ladakh on Wednesday.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "My colleague Nawang Rigzin Jora has written to the Lt Governor of Ladakh UT demanding a judicial enquiry into the killings of four young men in the protests on September 24th.
In a letter addressed to Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta, Jora said, "I am approaching you with a heavy heart and deep sorrow to demand a judicial enquiry into the unfortunate incident on September 24 leading to the death of four young men and injuries to others in police firing".
"While we condemn the violence resorted to by the protesters, we also condemn the harsh and repressive measures, including firing on the protesters, that was carried out. We strongly feel that the situation could have been handled with little more restraint, patience and maturity," Jora said in the letter.
Jora, a former minister, also challenged the government accusation that the party was behind inciting the people for the violence.
"There is a lot of blame game going around. Some of these are targeting the Congress councillor for leading the mob on the basis of a purported photograph. Nothing can be further from the truth. We challenge the administration on this count," the Congress Ladakh president said.
Similarly, he said another councillor is being blamed for inciting the protest on account of the press conference that he addressed on September 23 where he resorted to some "emotional rhetoric".
"This was understandable, as two of the people who were on hunger strike for the last 14 days had to be evacuated to the hospital in critical conditions, were from his constituency," he said.
In the interest of justice and fair play, he said "we implore you to kindly conduct a judicial enquiry into the unfortunate incidents of September 24.
The party also called on the Centre to urgently address the "legitimate aspirations" of the people of Ladakh, following violent protests that left four dead and nearly 90 injured during a statehood agitation.
Jairam Ramesh said the people of Ladakh have faced "massive disappointment and disenchantment" since the region was carved out as a separate UT six years ago.
“Their distress and anguish must awaken the government’s conscience—not for more talks, but for concrete action,” Ramesh said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).
The Congress leader accused the government of sidelining local voices, saying administrative control has shifted entirely to the Lieutenant Governor and bureaucracy, while elected bodies have been rendered ineffective.
He also pointed to the continued delay in granting Sixth Schedule protection and statehood, which remain key demands of the region's residents.
Ramesh further flagged security concerns, citing China's unilateral changes along the Line of Actual Control and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial June 2020 remarks that appeared to downplay the border issue.
“Ladakh is of profound cultural, ecological, economic, and strategic importance to India,” Ramesh said. “The people have always been proud Indians. It’s time their voices are truly heard.”
The statement comes a day after Leh was placed under strict curfew, following violence during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB).
The group has been at the forefront of the movement seeking constitutional safeguards and full statehood. At least 50 people have been detained so far in connection with the unrest.
An uneasy calm prevailed in the region on Thursday, with heavy police and paramilitary presence maintaining order.