Congress demands judicial probe into killing of four youth in Ladakh, urges Centre to act swiftly on the matter

In a letter addressed to Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta, Jora said, "I am approaching you with a heavy heart and deep sorrow to demand a judicial enquiry into the unfortunate incident on September 24 leading to the death of four young men and injuries to others in police firing".

"While we condemn the violence resorted to by the protesters, we also condemn the harsh and repressive measures, including firing on the protesters, that was carried out. We strongly feel that the situation could have been handled with little more restraint, patience and maturity," Jora said in the letter.

Jora, a former minister, also challenged the government accusation that the party was behind inciting the people for the violence.

"There is a lot of blame game going around. Some of these are targeting the Congress councillor for leading the mob on the basis of a purported photograph. Nothing can be further from the truth. We challenge the administration on this count," the Congress Ladakh president said.

Similarly, he said another councillor is being blamed for inciting the protest on account of the press conference that he addressed on September 23 where he resorted to some "emotional rhetoric".

"This was understandable, as two of the people who were on hunger strike for the last 14 days had to be evacuated to the hospital in critical conditions, were from his constituency," he said.

In the interest of justice and fair play, he said "we implore you to kindly conduct a judicial enquiry into the unfortunate incidents of September 24.