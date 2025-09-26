Ladakh tensions: MHA calls Leh Apex Body for prep meet before key Oct 6 talks as curfew continues

SRINAGAR: Amid the recent unrest in Ladakh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which has blamed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the unrest, has reached out to the Leh Apex Body (LAB).

A seven-member delegation of Ladakh leaders will hold a preparatory meeting with MHA officials in New Delhi on Saturday, ahead of talks between the Centre and Ladakh leaders on October 6.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay said a meeting took place yesterday in Leh between LAB members and MHA representatives. It followed Wednesday’s violence in which four people were killed and 80 injured.

Since the violence, authorities have imposed a curfew in Leh district and restrictions under Section 163 in neighbouring Kargil to prevent protests and maintain order. Police have detained about 50 people. Curfew restrictions continued for a third day on Friday.