Curfew continues in Leh, 50 detained; Kargil observes shutdown; Wangchuk rejects Centre’s blame

The deceased were identified as Tsewang Tharchin (46) of Skurbuchan, a retired soldier of the 3 Ladakh Scouts Regiment; Stanzin Namgyal (24) of Igoo; Jigmet Dorjay (25) of Kharnakling; and Rinchen Dadul (21) of Hanu. Their bodies were handed over to families for last rites.

Authorities have detained around 50 people in connection with the violence. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) blamed Sonam Wangchuk’s speeches for inciting unrest in Leh. In a statement, the ministry said, “It is clear that the mob was incited by Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Amidst these developments, he broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation.”

Wangchuk rejected the allegation, calling it “scapegoating” that could exacerbate tensions rather than restore peace. He said, “The frustrated youth will feel even more disillusioned if the government diverts attention from their legitimate grievances over unemployment, unmet promises, and democratic rights by blaming me or any political party. Such actions could trigger further unrest in Ladakh.”

He added that youth grievances had been mounting since 2019-20 and emphasized the need to address root causes rather than apply superficial solutions. Wangchuk also pointed out that the delay in scheduling talks with Ladakh leaders, set by the MHA for October 6, had contributed to the anger.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also initiated an inquiry into alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations linked to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), founded by Wangchuk.

In Kargil district, a complete shutdown was observed on Thursday following a call by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in support of 6th Schedule and statehood demands for Ladakh, as well as the early rescheduling of talks with the Centre from October 6. Authorities imposed Section 163 restrictions in Kargil and banned gatherings of more than four people.