Centre cancels FCRA license of activist Sonam Wangchuk's institution after CBI launches probe into alleged violation

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday cancelled the FCRA licence of Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by noted educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The action of the ministry was based on several alleged discrepancies detected in the accounts of the organisation, including a fund transfer from Sweden, which the ministry alleged was "against national interest."

The action came shortly after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched an inquiry into alleged FCRA violations by SECMOL and the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), both associated with Wangchuk.

While no FIR has been registered yet, CBI officials have been in Ladakh for the past week, scrutinising financial records of HIAL and the SECMOL.

The probe follows a complaint from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding alleged receipt of foreign funds without FCRA clearance.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in Ladakh after violent protests on Wednesday resulted in the killing of four people and injured several others. Four people were killed and several were injured after police opened fire on protesting youth after a massive protest demanding statehood for Ladakh turned violent on Wednesday. Protesters set fire to a BJP office in Leh and several vehicles, including a police van, prompting security forces to use tear gas to restore order.

The BJP-led Centre has put the blame on Wangchuk, accusing him of inciting the violence, while the activist, who has significant influence in the region, has attributed the violent protests to anger and frustration among the youth over "six years of unemployment and unmet promises at every level."

The home ministry had earlier issued a show-cause notice to SECMOL seeking explanation on various irregularities observed in the finances of the organisation.

It was alleged that during financial year 2021-22, Wangchuk deposited Rs 3.5 lakh into the FCRA account of the association in violation of section 17 of the Act.