J&K leaders condemn arrest of Sonam Wangchuk under NSA

SRINAGAR: The arrest of renowned Ladakh-based climate activist and Magsaysay awardee Sonam Wangchuk under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on Friday has triggered widespread condemnation from political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.
Wangchuk, 50, was taken into custody from his residence in Leh, two days after violent clashes in the region left four people dead and over 80 injured. He has been accused of inciting unrest through what authorities have termed "provocative statements."
Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticised the arrest, suggesting it was expected given the Centre’s recent stance. “The way the central government was moving against him, it seemed that something like this might happen,” he told reporters in Srinagar.
He recalled that during the 2020 Leh Hill Council elections, a Union Minister had intervened after locals threatened to boycott the polls. “Promises were made, and people not only voted but helped the BJP win. However, those promises were never fulfilled. The same happened with us, people voted on the basis of assurances from the Centre, but none of those have been honoured,” Omar said.
Following Wangchuk’s arrest, Leh has remained under curfew for the third consecutive day, and mobile internet services have been suspended.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti called the arrest “deeply disturbing.” Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “A lifelong advocate of peace, sustainability and truth is being punished merely for demanding that promises be kept. Today, Leh is under curfew with the internet shut down, a grim echo of what Kashmir has long endured. In today’s India, speaking truth to power comes at a heavy cost—or how else could a man who stood for peace and non-violence his entire life end up behind bars?”
CPI (M) leader and MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also took to X, urging the government not to “set Ladakh on fire.” He added, “Detentions and repressive measures are bound to ignite anger and deepen unrest. Rather than pursuing meaningful dialogue, the authorities have resorted to arrests.”
“Detaining climate activist Sonam Wangchuk risks further inflaming tensions and alienating a population that is demanding political rights and constitutional safeguards,” Tarigami said.
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir also condemned the move, calling Wangchuk’s arrest “an unwanted step.”
The situation in Leh remains tense, with civil society groups and opposition leaders demanding Wangchuk's immediate release and a restoration of democratic dialogue in the region.