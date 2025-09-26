J&K leaders condemn arrest of Sonam Wangchuk under NSA

SRINAGAR: The arrest of renowned Ladakh-based climate activist and Magsaysay awardee Sonam Wangchuk under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on Friday has triggered widespread condemnation from political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Wangchuk, 50, was taken into custody from his residence in Leh, two days after violent clashes in the region left four people dead and over 80 injured. He has been accused of inciting unrest through what authorities have termed "provocative statements."

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticised the arrest, suggesting it was expected given the Centre’s recent stance. “The way the central government was moving against him, it seemed that something like this might happen,” he told reporters in Srinagar.

He recalled that during the 2020 Leh Hill Council elections, a Union Minister had intervened after locals threatened to boycott the polls. “Promises were made, and people not only voted but helped the BJP win. However, those promises were never fulfilled. The same happened with us, people voted on the basis of assurances from the Centre, but none of those have been honoured,” Omar said.