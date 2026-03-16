Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant to join new Bihar govt, says JD(U) working president

PATNA: Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Jha on Monday said Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, would be part of the new government in Bihar. He also hinted that Nishant could soon be assigned a significant role in the party.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Rajya Sabha elections to five seats from Bihar, Jha said Nitish Kumar would play a significant role in the Upper House of Parliament after his formal induction as a member. Before becoming chief minister, Nitish Kumar had also served as a Union minister, he added.
Jha said Nitish would raise issues related to Bihar’s development in Parliament, which would help steer the state’s growth. “As he has vast experience of governance in state as well at centre, he will be in a better position to convey people’s voices in the parliament,” he said.
Referring to Nitish Kumar’s contributions, the The JD(U) working president said it was his leadership that helped Bihar emerge from the “dark age” of RJD rule. With a “double-engine government”, Bihar has been set on the path of development and that progress would continue, he said in response to a media query.
On Nishant’s entry into politics, the JD(U) leader said he would be given an important role in the party. “We (JD(U) leaders) will seat together and decide his role in the organisation. He has already become an active member of party,” he said, adding that Nishant was very popular among young leaders and workers of the JD(U).
When asked whether Nishant was likely to be inducted into the new cabinet after Nitish’s resignation as chief minister, Jha said he may be included. “He is young and well educated. He will be part of the new cabinet,” he asserted.
Nishant has been tipped to be inducted as deputy chief minister in the new government under the leadership of a BJP leader. Though the name of Nitish’s successor is still unclear, it is certain that the new chief minister will be from the BJP, the NDA’s main ally in Bihar.
Meanwhile, JD(U) has announced elections for its national president on March 27. According to a notification issued by the party, nominations for the post will be filed on March 22, while March 24 has been set as the deadline for withdrawal of candidature. Party officials said that if more than one nomination is submitted, voting will take place on March 27.
However, leaders within the party indicated that such a contest is unlikely as the position has been decided by consensus in the past. At present, Nitish Kumar holds the post of the party’s national president. Sources said he is likely to be renominated.