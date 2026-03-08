Bihar: BJP to counter Nitish Kumar caste equation with new CM face

NEW DELHI/PATNA: The BJP’s central leadership is likely to introduce a new face for the post of Bihar CM, with an eye on Nitish Kumar’s vote bank, which largely comprises EBCs and women who hold significant influence in the state’s politics.

Bihar is likely to get a new CM in the first week of April when legislature party meeting of the ruling NDA will be held in the after CM and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar’s election to the Rajya Sabha.

JD(U) sources said Nitish would resign from CM’s post on April 5 or 6 when NDA would convene its legislature party meeting in Patna to elect a new leader. “The new leader will be from BJP and his name will be decided with Nitish’s consent,” a JD(U) leader said on Saturday.

The BJP’s think tank is considering shortlisting a few names for discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leadership.