Nitish Kumar will be in Delhi only when House is in session, says Sanjay Jha

PATNA: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he would continue to monitor the functioning of the new government, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha on Saturday asserted that Kumar, who is set to move to the Rajya Sabha, will be in Delhi only when the House is in session.
After participating in a meeting of district JD(U) presidents held at his residence, Jha told mediapersons, “Many people think Nitish Kumar is going to the Rajya Sabha and so will not be available for Bihar. But let me tell you that the government will be run under the guidance of Nitish Kumar till 2030. No confusion should be spread. The Bihar government will function with the support of Nitish Kumar.”
The meeting was also attended by Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, who will join JD(U) on Sunday.
On the question of JD(U)’s future, Jha said, “The future of our party is decided by the people of the state. They decided the party’s future in the 2025 Assembly elections.
The elections were held under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the government is running. Nitish Kumar consults everyone, but whatever decision he makes is his own.”
Addressing party MPs and legislators at his official residence on Friday evening, Nitish Kumar said, “I am not going anywhere and will continue to guide the party and monitor the functioning of the state government.”
He reassured party functionaries that they would not face any problems after he becomes a member of the Rajya Sabha.
Meanwhile, Nishant Kumar discussed the party’s future strategy with senior leaders and young MLAs at Jha’s residence in Patna on Saturday morning. Several posters also appeared outside the state JD(U) office and at other places in Patna welcoming Nishant to the party fold.
Jha clarified that he had proposed Nishant’s entry into politics at the JD(U) legislature party meeting, which was approved by all MPs, MLAs and MLCs. Nishant will formally join the party on Sunday.
“Nishant’s role in the organisation will be decided later,” Jha told the media.