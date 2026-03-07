Nitish Kumar will be in Delhi only when House is in session, says Sanjay Jha

On the question of JD(U)’s future, Jha said, “The future of our party is decided by the people of the state. They decided the party’s future in the 2025 Assembly elections.

The elections were held under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the government is running. Nitish Kumar consults everyone, but whatever decision he makes is his own.”

Addressing party MPs and legislators at his official residence on Friday evening, Nitish Kumar said, “I am not going anywhere and will continue to guide the party and monitor the functioning of the state government.”

He reassured party functionaries that they would not face any problems after he becomes a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Nishant Kumar discussed the party’s future strategy with senior leaders and young MLAs at Jha’s residence in Patna on Saturday morning. Several posters also appeared outside the state JD(U) office and at other places in Patna welcoming Nishant to the party fold.

Jha clarified that he had proposed Nishant’s entry into politics at the JD(U) legislature party meeting, which was approved by all MPs, MLAs and MLCs. Nishant will formally join the party on Sunday.

“Nishant’s role in the organisation will be decided later,” Jha told the media.