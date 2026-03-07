Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant to join JD(U) on March 8

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, who is scheduled to join Janata Dal (United) and is tipped to be the state’s next deputy chief minister in the new cabinet, on Saturday held discussions with senior party leaders and young MLAs.
Nishant, who till some months ago was not seen very keen to join politics, has dropped ample hints that he is ready to plunge into the state’s political firmament with full gusto. Now, he will have to carve out a niche for himself when other young leaders, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Prashant Kishor of the Jan Suraaj Party are already active in state politics.
Nishant held the meeting with senior party leaders and young MLAs at the residence of JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha in Patna. Those who attended the meeting said that Nishant will be given a bigger responsibility in the organisation. Meanwhile, posters also cropped up outside the state JD(U) office welcoming Nishant to the party fold.
Nishant will formally enter politics by joining the party on March 8. He is a graduate in software engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra in Ranchi. Nishant has always kept a low profile and is also known for his inclination towards spiritualism.
Nishant’s proposed entry into the JD(U) is in contrast to Nitish’s aggressive public outburst against dynastic politics. On Thursday, Nitish filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for Nishant’s entry into active politics. On Thursday, Sanjay Jha proposed Nishant’s name at a meeting of all MPs, MLAs and MLCs, which was approved by them.
After the meeting, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said, “"Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and MP Sanjay Jha suggested that Nishant Kumar should enter the party, and the party enthusiastically welcomed the suggestion. Hence, Nishant Kumar will be joining the party. He has given his acceptance to the same and will be conducting a political tour in the state as well."
Addressing his party leaders, Nitish, who has held the CM post in Bihar a record 10 times, said, “I am not going anywhere and would continue to guide the party and also monitor the state government’s functioning.”
He reassured party functionaries that they would not face any problem after he became a member of the Rajya Sabha.
“I will also visit Bihar and spend time here. Do not worry about anything. Work hard for the growth of Bihar. We have done so much work for the development of Bihar and will do more for it,” he remarked.