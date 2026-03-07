Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant to join JD(U) on March 8

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, who is scheduled to join Janata Dal (United) and is tipped to be the state’s next deputy chief minister in the new cabinet, on Saturday held discussions with senior party leaders and young MLAs.

Nishant, who till some months ago was not seen very keen to join politics, has dropped ample hints that he is ready to plunge into the state’s political firmament with full gusto. Now, he will have to carve out a niche for himself when other young leaders, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Prashant Kishor of the Jan Suraaj Party are already active in state politics.

Nishant held the meeting with senior party leaders and young MLAs at the residence of JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha in Patna. Those who attended the meeting said that Nishant will be given a bigger responsibility in the organisation. Meanwhile, posters also cropped up outside the state JD(U) office welcoming Nishant to the party fold.

Nishant will formally enter politics by joining the party on March 8. He is a graduate in software engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra in Ranchi. Nishant has always kept a low profile and is also known for his inclination towards spiritualism.