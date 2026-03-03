Nishant Kumar to enter politics, JD(U) to announce role soon

PATNA: The entry of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, into politics has been finalised, and the decision will be formally announced by the JD(U) shortly, state minister Sharwan Kumar said on Tuesday.

The senior JD(U) leader stated that Nishant will be given a “bigger responsibility” within the party.

“Now it is clear, and it has been finalised that Nishant Kumar will join active politics. The party will make a formal announcement in a day or two. Party workers have been demanding Nishant's entry into politics for several years. Now, party workers and supporters are upbeat about the decision ahead of Holi,” he told PTI.