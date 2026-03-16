West Bengal: ED conducts raids in 'illegal' call centre case

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in poll-bound West Bengal as part of a probe into the operations of an alleged illegal call centre, officials said.

About 10 premises in Siliguri, Howrah, Bidhannagar and Durgapur were raided.

The probe pertains to the activities of an "illegal" call centre, the officials of the federal probe agency said.

It was not immediately clear if the probe is linked to some political funding or inducements linked to the electoral process.